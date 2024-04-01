Justin and Hailey Bieber slam separation rumors with Easter pics

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, had an egg-cellent Easter holiday together despite talk that the spouses were separating .

Hailey Bieber shared a sweet look at her Easter fun with her husband, Justin (r.), on her Instagram story. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/haileybieber

Hailey and Justin proved that all is well in their marriage with one simple image.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old Rhode founder dropped a series of snaps via her Instagram, and one photo revealed what she and Justin did for the annual springtime holiday.

The snap featured two large chocolate eggs with the pair's names written in white icing placed in wicker baskets.

Another post showed Hailey posing for a selfie with a filter that added bunny ears to the top of her head.

"Happy Easter," she captioned the image.

The model also dropped pics from an Easter-themed photoshoot for her skincare company, where she modeled a black one-piece suit and bunny ears while at the beach.

The pics follow the most recent speculation that the Biebers are living separately.