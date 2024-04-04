Hailey Bieber hits back at Justin separation rumors with latest posts

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber subtly shut down rumors that she and Justin Bieber have separated with new pics on Instagram.

Hailey Bieber shared new pics of her home life with Justin (l.) after rumors swirled that the two were splitting up. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/haileybieber

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old Rhodes founder continued to prove that the Biebers are fine with two snaps she dropped via her IG Story.

Hailey's first pic featured the Baldwin family member sipping on an iced coffee while sitting outside.

Yet, the model made sure fans could see her pricey wedding ring aptly placed on her finger.

Further proving the pair's happy marriage, the next snap was an adorable snap of the Peaches artist shirtless while snuggling in bed with the couple's small pup.

Meanwhile, an insider spilled to PEOPLE that the Biebers are "doing really well" and paying no mind to the drama surrounding the lovebirds' marriage.

"There's no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy," the source added.