Did Justin Bieber move out of his home with Hailey?

Los Angeles, California - Following Justin Bieber 's tearful Instagram pics, rumor has it that the singer moved out of his home with his wife Hailey!

Are Justin Bieber (l.) and Hailey Bieber (r.) having martial problems? © Screenshot/Instagram/@justinbieber

According to Geo News, the 30-year-old Peaches singer reportedly got another pad in Beverly Hills to give his 27-year-old wife "space."

Allegedly, the Rhodes founder is said to have asked Justin for some time apart so she can "clear her mind."



An insider said that the Ghost artist is only at their home "a couple of nights a week," adding that "it's still really tough on him."

As of late, the pair have been sparking split rumors, and though Justin and Hailey have slammed the gossip, the chatter was reignited when Justin recently posted snaps of himself crying.



The source added that the Biebers "are both in better health now so there's no reason they can't take a little time for themselves. Hailey's grateful for the space and says it's helping clear her head."