Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for first date since welcoming baby boy Jack

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber and wife Hailey enjoyed some quality time for the first time since welcoming their baby boy Jack Blues!

Justin and Hailey Bieber (r.) may just be the coolest parents in Hollywood, per their latest outing. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lovebirds were caught all smiles while leaving Nobu Malibu after some quality time together.

The 30-year-old Grammy-winning hitmaker and his wifey kept it causal for their sushi date, with Justin giving cowboy vibes in his wide-brimmed hat, loose jeans, hoodie, and black boots.

The Rhodes founder kept her cool mom style going in a floor-length black leather jacket over dark pants and matching shoes.

The Biebers were again spotted without their one-month-old son as they left a church service on Wednesday evening.

For this occasion, Justin and Hailey upped their fashion game as the Peaches singer was seen in an unzipped red hoodie, black trousers, furry boots, and a beige fedora.

Hailey, meanwhile, layered up in a leopard print jacket over a black shirt, blue baggy jeans, plus red Adidas sneakers.