Justin Bieber stands by wife Hailey through "difficult" postpartum struggles and divorce rumors

Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber is standing by his wife Hailey as she navigates an emotional postpartum journey, while also speaking out against ongoing rumors of trouble in their marriage.

Justin Bieber (r.) is staying by Hailey's side as she navigates an emotional postpartum journey amid divorce rumors. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & MediaPunch

In a raw interview with Vogue, Hailey spilled the tea on the emotional rollercoaster of postpartum life after giving birth to son Jack Blues.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through," the 28-year-old model said, opening up about the mental toll of navigating new motherhood under the internet's microscope.

She didn't hold back on her frustration with relentless online rumors about her marriage to Justin.

"I have a real life," she stated. "My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family, and my son, and my friends, and I have people that know me and love me, and I love them."

Justin, meanwhile, is all in for his wife.

In the same interview, he gushed that marrying her was the "smartest thing" he has ever done, hyping up her skills as a mom, businesswoman, and style icon.

The duo proved they're still couple goals, looking cozy AF at a Toronto Maple Leafs game on May 18.