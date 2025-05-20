Justin Bieber stands by wife Hailey through "difficult" postpartum struggles and divorce rumors
Los Angeles, California - Justin Bieber is standing by his wife Hailey as she navigates an emotional postpartum journey, while also speaking out against ongoing rumors of trouble in their marriage.
In a raw interview with Vogue, Hailey spilled the tea on the emotional rollercoaster of postpartum life after giving birth to son Jack Blues.
"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through," the 28-year-old model said, opening up about the mental toll of navigating new motherhood under the internet's microscope.
She didn't hold back on her frustration with relentless online rumors about her marriage to Justin.
"I have a real life," she stated. "My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family, and my son, and my friends, and I have people that know me and love me, and I love them."
Justin, meanwhile, is all in for his wife.
In the same interview, he gushed that marrying her was the "smartest thing" he has ever done, hyping up her skills as a mom, businesswoman, and style icon.
The duo proved they're still couple goals, looking cozy AF at a Toronto Maple Leafs game on May 18.
Hailey Bieber opens up about scary birth experience and body positivity journey
The Rhode skincare founder also opened up about her "scary" birth experience, revealing she suffered a postpartum hemorrhage – a condition affecting 1-5% of deliveries that can lead to hypovolemic shock, organ failure, or even death.
"I was bleeding really badly, and people die," Hailey recalled.
Thankfully, she trusted her doctor completely, and everything turned out okay.
Now, Hailey's focusing on embracing her postpartum body and tuning out the pressure to "bounce back."
In a since-deleted Instagram moment, Justin apologized for a past shady comment doubting Hailey's Vogue cover potential.
"So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken," he wrote, celebrating her stunning feature.
The Biebers are keeping their main focus on their little one, Jack, and finding their groove as a new family of three.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & MediaPunch