Timbaland apologizes to Britney Spears after "muzzle" remark
Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears' fans dragged Timbaland after making a controversial comment about the pop star and Justin Timberlake.
During a TikTok livestream on Tuesday, the 51-year-old music producer apologized to the 41-year-old pop star after his toxic comment about her memoir, The Woman in Me.
While speaking at Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation at the Kennedy Center on October 29, Timbaland slammed Britney's book and the backlash its revelations sparked against the *NSYNC member.
"I wanted to call and say, 'JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that,'" he told the crowd, adding that the Toxic singer was trying to "do something to get people's attention."
The Grammy-winner's remarks were harshly criticized by Britney fans after they circulated this week, which led to Timbaland expressing his regret online.
Timbaland changes tone after Britney Spears comment sparks backlashes
"I'm sorry to all the Britney fans, even to her," the music producer, who frequently collaborates with Justin, said on the livestream.
"You have a voice. You speak what you want to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak? I was wrong for saying that."
He then emphasized that he respected women, saying, "Hell yeah."
Meanwhile, the Cry Me A River singer is still getting bashed by fans following Britney's bombshells about their relationship, including the revelation that he encouraged her to get an abortion in 2000.
