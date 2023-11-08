Timbaland apologizes to Britney Spears after "muzzle" remark

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears ' fans dragged Timbaland after making a controversial comment about the pop star and Justin Timberlake.

Timbaland (l) landed in hot water with Britney Spears fans after suggesting Justin Timberlake should've "muzzled" her. © Collage: DEREK WHITE & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During a TikTok livestream on Tuesday, the 51-year-old music producer apologized to the 41-year-old pop star after his toxic comment about her memoir, The Woman in Me.

While speaking at Sounds Architects: A Producer Conversation at the Kennedy Center on October 29, Timbaland slammed Britney's book and the backlash its revelations sparked against the *NSYNC member.

"I wanted to call and say, 'JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that,'" he told the crowd, adding that the Toxic singer was trying to "do something to get people's attention."

The Grammy-winner's remarks were harshly criticized by Britney fans after they circulated this week, which led to Timbaland expressing his regret online.