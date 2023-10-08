Did Kanye West and Bianca Censori officially tie the knot? New report has bombshell proof

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly had an official wedding ceremony in December 2022. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/biancasensorii

Ye and Censori went public with their relationship earlier this year, and ever since, they have treated the world to regular appearances in bizarre and revealing outfits.

Many have been left wondering about the exact status of their relationship. Are the two officially married or not?

New documents obtained by the Daily Mail now prove that Kanye and Censori have indeed tied the knot!

As can be seen from the official marriage certificate, the couple is said to have sealed the deal in Palo Alto, California, as early as December 20, 2022, before officiant James Mayfield.

Mayfield, who offers marriage packages starting from $385, promises discreet weddings, which do not require a courthouse ceremony but are still legally valid.

A source close to the couple told the outlet, "Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera."

"Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them," the insider continued.

"For that reason they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down."