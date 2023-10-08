Did Kanye West and Bianca Censori officially tie the knot? New report has bombshell proof
Palo Alto, California - Are Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori officially a married couple?
Ye and Censori went public with their relationship earlier this year, and ever since, they have treated the world to regular appearances in bizarre and revealing outfits.
Many have been left wondering about the exact status of their relationship. Are the two officially married or not?
New documents obtained by the Daily Mail now prove that Kanye and Censori have indeed tied the knot!
As can be seen from the official marriage certificate, the couple is said to have sealed the deal in Palo Alto, California, as early as December 20, 2022, before officiant James Mayfield.
Mayfield, who offers marriage packages starting from $385, promises discreet weddings, which do not require a courthouse ceremony but are still legally valid.
A source close to the couple told the outlet, "Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera."
"Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them," the insider continued.
"For that reason they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down."
When did Kanye West remarry after divorcing Kim Kardashian?
Kanye West, who married Kim Kardashian in 2014, had just recently divorced at the time of his second wedding.
Although Ye and the mother of his four children had already separated at the beginning of 2021, the former couple's divorce was not officially declared final until the end of November 2022 – just one month before Kanye walked down the aisle again in December.
The 46-year-old met Censori, who reportedly worked for Ye's shoe brand Yeezy for years, through work.
"They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married," the insider said.
Rumors began circulating at the beginning of the year that Kanye and Censori might have had some kind of wedding ceremony without a marriage certificate, but the new documents now clearly prove the two are officially married.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/biancasensorii