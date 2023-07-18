Ice Cube claims Kanye West has "learned a lot" following antisemitic outbursts

Los Angeles, California - Following a feud he had with Kanye West , fellow rapper Ice Cube has now claimed it was all a misunderstanding, and that Ye has seen the light.

Ice Cube (r.) said in a recent interview that fellow rapper Kanye "Ye" West has "learned a lot" following a string of antisemitic statements he made last year. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Cube (54) sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan, where the two discussed some of America's biggest problems, including "cancel culture" and racism.

The TV host went on to ask the rapper about Ye, who Cube continues to be friends with despite Kanye having largely "disappeared" from the public eye.

"I believe he's doing great," Cube explained. "He's still trying to deal with some people trying to hold on to his money, but for the most part I believe he's in a good space."

"I think he's learned a lot from this past year," he added.

Kanye has been swimming in controversy since he made a string of antisemitic statements last year that cost him high-profile business deals, his billionaire status, and many personal relationships.

Earlier this year, Ye pulled Cube into his mess by randomly claiming in an interview that Cube turned him on to antisemitism. Cube publically denied the allegation.

After a month, the two reportedly reconciled their differences.