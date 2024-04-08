Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly threw wild parties at Sting's home in Italy

Tuscany, Italy - Kanye West and Bianca Censori may have had an even wilder time in Italy last year than was previously thought thanks to none other than Sting!

Kanye West (l.) and Bianca Censori (r.) may have had a wilder time in Italy than was previously thought thanks to Sting. © IMAGO/Bestimage

Per the US Sun, the 46-year-old hip-hop star and his 29-year-old wife reportedly threw "wild" parties during the Italian vacay thanks to the 72-year-old Desert Rose rocker.

The outlet dishes that the lovebirds supposedly rented Sting's luxury 16th-century home in Tuscany after making Italian locals "uncomfortable" with their presence.

"If people thought Kanye was living it up in Italy after seeing the pictures of him and Bianca in Venice, they don't know what was going on at Sting's place," an insider said.

"Kanye, Bianca, and his entourage... partied hard while they were there," they added.

The source continued that the location of Sting's pad is "off the beaten track," making it easy for the Vultures II artist to "throw all-night parties and make as much noise as they wanted without disturbing anyone."

