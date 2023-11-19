Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the rocks?

Saudi Arabia - Have Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori decided to take a break?

Kanye West could be headed for the coldest winter, as rumors claim he and Bianca Censori (r) are currently taking a break. © Screenshot/Instragam/arkangel

Is there a love lockdown for this pair?

Per The US Sun, the Wests are spending time apart after the 28-year-old designer's family's alleged recent intervention.

An insider dished that Censori's family "has never been a fan of Ye" and "questioned whether marrying him was the right decision."

"He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She's been all about Ye," the source continued.

Additionally, though the Spaceship rapper "has been a lot happier and more focused with her around," the insider adds that the relationship has "taken its toll" on Censori, with "everyone having their opinion." Many have questioned on whether Ye may be controlling in the relationship.

Ye is reportedly in Saudi Arabia working on music, but isn't "worried" about his marriage.

"Censori may go back to him for the album launch, she loves the lifestyle, but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn't," the tipster noted.