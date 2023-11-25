Kanye West and Bianca Censori reunite in Dubai amid split rumors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - As rumors have been running rampant that Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have split up, the two were recently spotted partying it up together.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were all smiles at a party on Thursday following break-up rumors. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Screenshot/Instagram/jeen__yuhs_

According to TMZ, the two reunited at a party at Atlantis The Royal Dubai Resort on Thursday, and, despite recent negative headlines, seemed to be doing just fine.

A video taken at the party that has been circulating on social media shows the couple smiling and dancing together to loud music.

Multiple news outlets have been reporting that West and Censori have been on the rocks after members of Censori's family allegedly tried to give her an intervention and have pressed her on "whether marrying him was the right decision."

There has also been a lot of speculation that Ye, who has a history of being controlling in relationships, has "brainwashed" Censori.