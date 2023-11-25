Kanye West and Bianca Censori reunite in Dubai amid split rumors
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - As rumors have been running rampant that Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have split up, the two were recently spotted partying it up together.
According to TMZ, the two reunited at a party at Atlantis The Royal Dubai Resort on Thursday, and, despite recent negative headlines, seemed to be doing just fine.
A video taken at the party that has been circulating on social media shows the couple smiling and dancing together to loud music.
Multiple news outlets have been reporting that West and Censori have been on the rocks after members of Censori's family allegedly tried to give her an intervention and have pressed her on "whether marrying him was the right decision."
There has also been a lot of speculation that Ye, who has a history of being controlling in relationships, has "brainwashed" Censori.
Kanye West returns to music after antisemitism controversy
West has been in Dubai working on new music as he attempts to revive his career that he nearly ruined by publicly making a string of antisemitic remarks.
Only a few days prior to them being seen at the party, West had a tense run-in with his former trainer, Harley Pasternak, in the lobby of the Atlantis. Pasternak, who is Jewish, felt threatened when the Grammy winner approached him for a hug and asked the resort's staff to alert security.
Ye recently released a new single, where he openly rapped about his antisemitic behavior.
