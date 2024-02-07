Kanye West asks for help after venues refuse to book him: "You know why"

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye West 's controversial behavior is finally catching up to him, as he now claims large venues are refusing to book him.

In a recent Instagram video, rapper Kanye West asked fans for help after he admitted venues refused to book him over his recent controversial behavior. © Collage: Jonathan Leibson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / @kanyewgst

On Tuesday, Ye shared a video on Instagram, where he claimed that his upcoming listening party show at United Center in Chicago sold out in seven minutes – but revealed that it was the only venue that would have him.

"It's the only arena that I had access to in the past year," West explained in the clip.

"And when I call, people say there's no avails for me, and you know why that is."

"So if there's anybody out there that can help with this, please," he added.

In a follow-up post, West wrote, "I have not been allowed to perform in a year. Feels like the Elvis Presley movie."