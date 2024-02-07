Kanye West asks for help after venues refuse to book him: "You know why"
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye West's controversial behavior is finally catching up to him, as he now claims large venues are refusing to book him.
On Tuesday, Ye shared a video on Instagram, where he claimed that his upcoming listening party show at United Center in Chicago sold out in seven minutes – but revealed that it was the only venue that would have him.
"It's the only arena that I had access to in the past year," West explained in the clip.
"And when I call, people say there's no avails for me, and you know why that is."
"So if there's anybody out there that can help with this, please," he added.
In a follow-up post, West wrote, "I have not been allowed to perform in a year. Feels like the Elvis Presley movie."
Kanye West's controversies catch up to him amid music comeback
West has been attempting to repair his career after he nearly destroyed it by publicly making a string of antisemitic remarks. His behavior cost him several high-profile business deals, friendships, and his status as a billionaire.
He has since doubled down on his comments multiple times, but in a bizarre move, he issued an apology to the Jewish community back in December.
The listening party is to celebrate the release of his new record, Vultures, which will mark his return to music.
His show at United Center will take place on Thursday, while the album is expected to drop on Friday.
