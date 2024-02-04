Kanye West dresses as horror movie villain at son's basketball game

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West , who is known for his bizarre fashion choices , decided to go to his son's latest basketball game dressed as the villain from the horror film Friday the 13th.

Controversial rapper Kanye West was recently seen wearing a white hockey mask and an all black outfit while attending his young son's basketball game. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

It's not Halloween, but Ye doesn't seem to mind.

The controversial rapper was spotted by photographers entering the building where his son Saint's game was being held.

Oddly enough, he was sporting an all black outfit with dark rubber gloves and a white hockey mask, iconically worn by Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th movies.

It's unclear if Ye rocked the creepy get-up while watching his 8-year-old's game, but in a video shared on social media, he is seen silently walking past paparazzi with it still on as he leaves.

West nearly sabotaged his career by making a string of public antisemitic remarks. Following the immediate backlash, West, who has worn masks in the past while performing, began publicly wearing them to help him avoid the media.

While it is the first time West has worn the Jason hockey mask in public, he did also rock the look when fellow rapper Travis Scott brought him onstage during his show in Orlando last week.

In December, the rapper donned a KKK-style mask during a listening party during his appearance at Art Basil, where he played and performed songs from his new joint album with Ty Dolla $ign titled Vultures.

