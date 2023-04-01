Kanye West faces $275,000 lawsuit from former Yeezy employee

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West is facing a new lawsuit from a former employee of Yeezy.

Per TMZ, the 45-year-old and his Yeezy brand have been sued for $275,000 for breach of contract by Dora Szilagyi.

In the suit filed on Friday, Szilagyi says that West convinced her to quit her position at Adidas to work for him full-time as Director of Product Innovation at Yeezy in June 2021.

She claims that she was promised a severance payment of $275,000 if she was let go without cause after September 2021.

Szilagyi was then fired in December 2021 but never received the promised payment.

In the lawsuit, she says that she doesn't believe Ye ever planned on providing the severance payment, having only used it to convince her to leave Adidas.

Along with the latest suit, West continues to face extensive legal issues elsewhere.