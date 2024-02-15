Kanye West goes off on Swifties for trying to sabotage his new album
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West unleashed a furious rant on social media after Taylor Swift fans orchestrated a plot to keep him from dominating the music charts.
In an Instagram post from Wednesday, Ye shared a screenshot of a post by a Swift fan account calling on Swifties to "buy and stream" Beyoncé's new single in order to "block" him from reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
Their effort seemed to trigger the rapper, who included a rant declaring himself "the new Jesus" while bemoaning the backlash he faced after he nearly destroyed his career with repeated antisemitic remarks.
"Last year was incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children, friends, and family," Ye wrote. "I've been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies, and even not allowed to eat in some restaurants."
He went on to claim that music platforms are trying to ruin the release of his latest album and somehow managed to compare it to racism.
"Everyone saw Vultures 1 get taken off of platforms to limit our first week numbers," he continued. "This reminds me of the mistreatment of my people because of the color of our skin."
West went on to claim that he was on Swift's side after music executive Scooter Braun sold her masters without allowing her to buy the rights herself, adding that "she and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians."
Still, he made sure to get one last dig in against the pop star, reigniting a feud he refuses to let die.
"I'm sure I've been far more helpful to Taylor Swift's career than harmful," he said, adding, "I am not your enemy, uuum I'm not your friend either though LOL."
Is Kanye West attempting to ride Taylor Swift's coattails?
West's comments come as the rapper is attempting to make a comeback to music with his new album, Vultures, and seems to be using the Anti-Hero singer's success to help bolster his own.
On Wednesday, he shared an Instagram story showing a screenshot from a news story about how he briefly overtook Swift as the most-streamed daily artist on Spotify, but a day later, Swift reclaimed the spot.
He also name-dropped the Grammy winner on the track Carnival from the album.
In his rant, Ye insisted that criticisms of his album are unfounded, as it is "actually super positive and fun; it's all about [triumph]."
