Kanye West goes off on Swifties for trying to sabotage his new album

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West unleashed a furious rant on social media after Taylor Swift fans orchestrated a plot to keep him from dominating the music charts.

Kanye West recently attacked Taylor Swift fans on social media for concocting an effort to block his new music from reaching the top of the music charts. © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Brad Barket / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an Instagram post from Wednesday, Ye shared a screenshot of a post by a Swift fan account calling on Swifties to "buy and stream" Beyoncé's new single in order to "block" him from reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Their effort seemed to trigger the rapper, who included a rant declaring himself "the new Jesus" while bemoaning the backlash he faced after he nearly destroyed his career with repeated antisemitic remarks.

"Last year was incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children, friends, and family," Ye wrote. "I've been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies, and even not allowed to eat in some restaurants."

He went on to claim that music platforms are trying to ruin the release of his latest album and somehow managed to compare it to racism.

"Everyone saw Vultures 1 get taken off of platforms to limit our first week numbers," he continued. "This reminds me of the mistreatment of my people because of the color of our skin."

West went on to claim that he was on Swift's side after music executive Scooter Braun sold her masters without allowing her to buy the rights herself, adding that "she and Beyoncé are big inspirations to all musicians."

Still, he made sure to get one last dig in against the pop star, reigniting a feud he refuses to let die.

"I'm sure I've been far more helpful to Taylor Swift's career than harmful," he said, adding, "I am not your enemy, uuum I'm not your friend either though LOL."