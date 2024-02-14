Did Taylor Swift get Kanye West kicked out of Super Bowl LVIII?
Las Vegas, Nevada - The internet has been in a frenzy over rumors that Taylor Swift had rapper Kanye West kicked out of Super Bowl LVIII, but is there any truth to it?
On a recent episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, former NFL player Brandon Marshall made a pretty stunning claim.
"Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of [Taylor Swift]'s booth," he explained.
"Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She - boom boom - makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium."
"He was trying to leverage her celebrity," he added.
Both stars did attend the event, with Swift supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and West having a date night with his wife, Bianca Censori.
Though Marshall did not provide any evidence to support his far-fetched claims, the internet ran with it anyway, as Ye has been an arch-enemy to Swifties for well over a decade.
A day after the rumor nearly broke the internet, a representative for the rapper told TMZ: "This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true."
Kanye West and Taylor Swift's "feud" dates back nearly two decades
Back in September 2009, West infamously stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards while Swift, who was 19 at the time, was giving a speech after receiving the award for Best Female Video.
The two appeared buried the hatchet in 2015, even sharing a hug when Swift presented him with an award during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, but things soon went south a year later.
Ye's song Famous, from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo, includes the lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous."
West claimed at the time that Swift had approved the lyrics, which she denied, and his then-wife Kim Kardashian leaked an edited recording of them discussing the matter in an attempt to paint Swift as a liar. The complete call, released in 2020, corroborated the Karma artist's claims.
In his latest attempt to reignite the feud, Ye once again name-dropped Swift on the track Carnival from his latest album Vultures, and on Wednesday, he shared an Instagram story showing a screenshot from a news story about how he briefly overtook Swift as the most-streamed daily artist on Spotify.
She reclaimed the spot the following day.
It's safe to say that the rumor probably isn't true, as Ye wouldn't have left the game quietly if he had the chance to take another dig at her.
