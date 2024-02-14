Did Taylor Swift get Kanye West kicked out of Super Bowl LVIII?

Las Vegas, Nevada - The internet has been in a frenzy over rumors that Taylor Swift had rapper Kanye West kicked out of Super Bowl LVIII, but is there any truth to it?

A former NFL player has sparked a rumor that pop star Taylor Swift had Kanye West (r.) removed from the Super Bowl, but is it true? © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

On a recent episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, former NFL player Brandon Marshall made a pretty stunning claim.

"Kanye West pulls up to Vegas. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of [Taylor Swift]'s booth," he explained.

"Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She - boom boom - makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium."

"He was trying to leverage her celebrity," he added.

Both stars did attend the event, with Swift supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and West having a date night with his wife, Bianca Censori.

Though Marshall did not provide any evidence to support his far-fetched claims, the internet ran with it anyway, as Ye has been an arch-enemy to Swifties for well over a decade.

A day after the rumor nearly broke the internet, a representative for the rapper told TMZ: "This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true."