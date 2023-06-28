Kanye West hit with more antisemitism accusations in new documentary

Los Angeles, California - A new documentary about Kanye "Ye" West has revealed more antisemitic accusations against the controversial rapper.

Kanye West is facing heat once again as a new BBC documentary reveals all new accusations of antisemitic remarks and abusive behavior against the rapper. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Just when the world thought Ye's hate speech couldn't get any worse, it somehow may be.

According to BBC News, a new documentary, titled The Trouble with KanYe, is director Mobeen Azhar's attempt to make sense of West's erratic behavior, including his string of antisemitic hate speech from last year that has done serious damage to his career and wallet.

The director said that as a former fan of the rapper and mogul, West made him feel "frustrated, angry, confused by a lot of the things that he's put out there."

Azhar conducted countless interviews for the doc, including one with Alex Klein, a former friend and business partner of Ye's, and the creator of the Stem Player which West exclusively released his album Donda 2 on back in February.

Klein claimed that West at one point had an outburst where he told Klein, "I feel like I wanna smack you" and "You're exactly like the other Jews."

"I said 'Do you really think Jews are working together to hold you back?'" Klein continued, "and [Ye] said 'Yes, yes I do, but it's not even a statement that I need to take back because look at all the energy around me right now. Without that statement, I wouldn't become president.'"