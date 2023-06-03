Kanye West paying hefty price for West Hollywood crib with wife Bianca Censori
West Hollywood, California - Kanye "Ye" West and his wife Bianca Censori apparently are living the good life!
Alexa, cue Seven Rings by Ariana Grande, because clearly, whatever Ye and his wifey want, they got it!
Per Page Six, the supposed newlyweds are reportedly paying a whopping $20,000 a month for a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment in West Hollywood.
Yes, you read that correctly, $20K a month!
The Sun spilled some more tea on the pair's lavish yet "minimalist" pad, which is said to include amenities such as a heated pool, rooftop cafe, private cinema, valet, a bar and lounge area, and 24-hour concierge service.
Welcome to the good life indeed!
Insiders dish on Kanye West and Bianca Censori's lavish apartment
Furthermore, a source dished that the couple has been staying at the property for a few months, noting that it's "a gorgeous apartment and the interior is very Ye."
"It's a unique spot which is an architect's dream," the insider added.
As for the Donda artist's Malibu bachelor mansion that he purchased amid his acrimonious split from Kim Kardashian, it's reported that the $57 million home is "empty" and continues to rust after he halted construction in November.
While Ye has tried to stay low-key, the rapper's conflict with Adidas continues to make headlines as the company sells his leftover products amid a legal dispute over $75 million in accounts held by West's Yeezy brand.
Cover photo: IMAGO / YAY Images