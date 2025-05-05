Is Kanye West planning to crash the 2025 Met Gala?
New York, New York - Did Anna Wintour increase security amid fears that Kanye West might crash this year's Met Gala?
Fashion's biggest night could have some drama as there's worry that the erratic rapper will "hijack" the Met after his cryptic sketch he dropped last month.
In a since-removed post, Ye shared a provocative visual that featured a bare-chested figure with a cone-shaped hood that shielded the face, which he captioned, "MET BALL 2025."
An insider dished to RadarOnline that the Vogue editor-in-chief is "not messing around" if the Jesus Walks artist is seen anywhere near the carpet.
The tipster explained, "After what happened at the Grammys, no one's taking chances. Anna has made it clear, no drama on her carpet."
Will Kanye West ruin Kim Kardashian's big night?
As for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who is expected to attend the Met Gala this year, another insider revealed that the American Horror Story star is "focused on her look and her brand."
The source added that "the last thing she wants is Kanye pulling a stunt and hijacking the night."
But, with their daughter North seen arriving in the Big Apple ahead of the Met Gala, there's a very real chance that Ye could make an unexpected appearance amid his contentious parenting battle with Kim.
Tune in tonight to see the biggest stars rock this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, when the Met Gala begins at 6 PM ET!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Depositphotos