Is Kanye West planning to crash the 2025 Met Gala?

New York, New York - Did Anna Wintour increase security amid fears that Kanye West might crash this year's Met Gala ?

Rumors are flying that Anna Wintour has increased security in case Kanye West (pictured) pulls the same stunt that he did at the Grammys. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Fashion's biggest night could have some drama as there's worry that the erratic rapper will "hijack" the Met after his cryptic sketch he dropped last month.

In a since-removed post, Ye shared a provocative visual that featured a bare-chested figure with a cone-shaped hood that shielded the face, which he captioned, "MET BALL 2025."

An insider dished to RadarOnline that the Vogue editor-in-chief is "not messing around" if the Jesus Walks artist is seen anywhere near the carpet.

The tipster explained, "After what happened at the Grammys, no one's taking chances. Anna has made it clear, no drama on her carpet."