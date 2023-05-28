Kanye West sports bizarre fashion choice on outing with his and Kim Kardashian's kids

Los Angeles, California - Co-parenting with Kanye "Ye" West just got harder for Kim Kardashian , after the rapper showed up to a family outing rocking some bizarre fashion choices.

During a recent outing with his and Kim Kardashian's (l.) children, rapper Kanye West was seen rocking shoulder pads in a style that has left fans confused. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

Kim may have to have even more patience with Ye amid co-parenting their four kids together post-split, but this time, due to some questionable looks.

Ye was spotted wearing large shoulder pads, his sock shoes, and a shirt that read "Polizei," the German word for police, as he took two of the couple's kids to the Griffith Park Observatory in LA on Friday.

North (9) and Saint (7) were both seen wearing their own Yeezy gear.

Ye's fashion choices have left fans and critics confused, with many social media users ragging on the new style.

"Why Kanye wearing Tom Brady's shoulder pads?" one Twitter user joked.

Another shared an AI image that looked like Kanye donning a suit of armor, along with #YeGoesMedieval.

The most confusing part of the outfit was the shirt, as Ye continues to rebuild his career after making a series of public antisemitic rants last year.

West wore the same outfit, but with blue sock shoes, earlier in the week during an outing with his new wife Bianca Censori, who wore a shirt wrapped around her head.

Some believe that Censori wore the shirt after a meme comparing her new hair to Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, who Ye previously trolled, recently took over the internet.