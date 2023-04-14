Kanye West's "love" for Jonah Hill is not mutual after bizarre Instagram post
Los Angeles, California - Jonah Hill is reportedly not feeling the "love" after Kanye West claimed that watching one of his movies helped him "like Jewish people again."
According to Radar Online, a source close to Hill explained that the 39-year-old actor has no interest in getting involved in West's antics.
"The last thing he wants is to get pulled into Kanye's drama," the source said.
West has been under fire for publicly making antisemitic remarks on numerous occasions, which cost him high-profile business deals and friendships.
In late March, he shared a bizarre now-deleted post to Instagram where he claimed that watching Hill's 2012 movie 21 Jump Street "made me like Jewish people again."
"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people," he said.
"Thank you Jonah Hill I love you," he added.
While Hill has chosen to stay silent on the matter, West's "apology" was blasted by prominent Jewish organizations.
Jonah Hill not amused by Kanye West's antisemitism jokes
Whether it was a sick joke or Ye actually meant well remains unclear, but the source says Hill, who was once a fan of the rapper, isn't buying it.
"If Kanye was hoping for some sort of peace summit, he can think again," the source stated. "To be honest, Jonah's embarrassed by it."
Seth Rogen, a fellow actor and close friend of Hill's, recently joked that Kanye was "cured," adding that he wrote some jokes for 21 Jump Street, so he believes he has "slight ownership" for West's alleged change of heart.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Odd ANDERSEN / AFP