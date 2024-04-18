Kanye West's wifey Bianca Censori raises eyebrows with odd footwear at Disneyland
Anaheim, California - Kanye West's wifey, Bianca Censori, rocked another odd fashion choice during the pair's Disneyland excursion.
The 46-year-old hip-hop mogul and his 29-year-old bride were filmed walking through the Star Wars section of the theme park, where Bianca chose yet another peculiar fit.
While Ye rocked an all-white ensemble that included a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and sneakers, his bride opted for a nude-colored skintight bodysuit with a matching cover-up.
But what has fans talking was Bianca's footwear choice, or lack there of.
The Yeezy architect seemingly looked like she went barefoot to the amusement when, in reality, she chose to wear bandages on her feet.
Kanye West under investigation after man allegedly assaults Bianca Censori
Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the Donda artist is currently being investigated for battery after a man allegedly grabbed or pushed Censori.
The incident reportedly took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but officials have not made any formal charges over the alleged altercation.
A rep for the Hurricane rapper addressed the situation in a statement, stating, "Grabbed is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted."
The rep added, "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted."
Ye was previously investigated for battery after an incident with paparazzi at his children's basketball game, but the woman later opted not to press charges.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage