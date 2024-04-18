Kanye West's wifey Bianca Censori raises eyebrows with odd footwear at Disneyland

Anaheim, California - Kanye West 's wifey, Bianca Censori, rocked another odd fashion choice during the pair's Disneyland excursion.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori (r.) were seen enjoying their time at Disneyland, where the latter rocked bandages on her feet. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 46-year-old hip-hop mogul and his 29-year-old bride were filmed walking through the Star Wars section of the theme park, where Bianca chose yet another peculiar fit.

While Ye rocked an all-white ensemble that included a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and sneakers, his bride opted for a nude-colored skintight bodysuit with a matching cover-up.

But what has fans talking was Bianca's footwear choice, or lack there of.

The Yeezy architect seemingly looked like she went barefoot to the amusement when, in reality, she chose to wear bandages on her feet.