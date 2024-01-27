Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have awkward run-in at son Saint's basketball game

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian had an awkward run-in on Friday when the two attended a basketball game for their son Saint.

Per TMZ, the two arrived separately at the game around the same time and were seen speaking briefly before entering.

They ended up sitting away from each other during the game, with Ye spotted chatting it up with actor Nick Cannon.

The interaction comes a week after they were spotted at another of Saint's games, where Kim arrived with their daughter, Chicago, who leaned over to chat with her dad across the chairs left empty between the exes.

For the most part, the two have appeared amicable since their messy divorce, which was finalized in November 2022, where West was ordered to pay $200,000 per month in child support for their four kids.

West has since gotten remarried to former Yeezy employee Bianca Censori, who has developed quite a bond with his children.

The rapper has been struggling to redeem his career after he nearly ruined it by making a string of public antisemitic statements, which sources say Kim is still "super pissed" about, according to TMZ.