Yeezy sell-off is helping Adidas recover after turmoil of Kanye West breakup

Herzogenaurach, Germany - Adidas said Thursday it booked a profit in the second quarter as its massive sell-off of Kanye West 's Yeezy merchandise is starting to pay off.

Adidas has been selling off is huge Yeezy stock after ending its collaboration with Kanye West. © REUTERS

The German sportswear giant reported a net profit of $92 million from April to June, following two consecutive quarters of losses.



But this was still substantially lower than in the same period a year earlier.

Adidas has endured a period of chaos since October last year when it ended its lucrative tie-up with Ye after he made a series of antisemitic outbursts.

The group ended production of the highly successful Yeezy line designed with West, and was saddled with a vast stock of surplus trainers.

Adidas also faced problems in China, long one of its key markets.

But there were improvements on both these fronts in the second quarter.

Adidas's first sell-off of Yeezy shoes, launched in late May, generated about 400 million euros in sales.