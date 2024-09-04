Katy Perry defends working with Dr. Luke amid mounting fan criticism

Los Angeles, California - Katy Perry finally broke her silence on working with controversial music producer Dr. Luke after his alleged sexual abuse of Kesha.

Katy Perry (r.) finally broke her silence on working with controversial music producer Dr. Luke (l.) after his alleged sexual abuse of Kesha. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@katyperry & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Katy and Dr. Luke recently released a would-be women's empowerment anthem called WOMAN'S WORLD in an optics move that left fans perplexed.

WOMAN'S WORLD served as a single heralding her new album, 143, which is set to drop on September 20.

As steady criticism about her choice to link up with Dr. Luke marred her latest struggling comeback attempt, the Roar singer has finally addressed the issue on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper.

Alex brought up fan "disappointment" in Katy's working with the producer after her former friend and fellow artist Kesha's many years embroiled in legal battles with Dr. Luke, who she accused of sexual assault and battery.

"Look, I understand that it started a lot of conversations, and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with. But, the reality is it comes from me," Katy said.

"The truth is I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that, one of the writers, one of the producers," she continued.

"I am speaking from my own experience, like, when I speak from when I speak about WOMAN'S WORLD, I speak about feeling so empowered now as a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs, a brain, a heart. I created a whole ass heart, and I did it, and I’m still doing it, and I’m still a matriarch and feeling really grounded in that. That’s where I’m speaking from."

The Firework singer noted that she worked with "several different collaborators" from her iconic Teenage Dream era, one of whom is Dr. Luke.