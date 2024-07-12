Katy Perry's new single and music video dropped – but what do fans think?

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Katy Perry is back with a bang! Her new single Woman's World dropped on Thursday along with a music video that has fans in a tizzy.

Katy Perry has released the music video and single Woman's World, but fans have mixed reactions! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@katyperry

On Thursday, the 39-year-old singer finally released the highly-anticipated music video for the first single off her upcoming album, 143.

The high-energy video opens with a feminine twist on the classic "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper" photo, featuring a group of women construction workers posed on a beam.

Katy takes center stage, channeling Rosie the Riveter with a denim romper and red bandana.

She then takes a swig of some "Whiskey for Women" and moves with her crew to a urinal with new outfits.

The Dark Horse artist changes again, this time from an eye-catching sparkly American flag bikini with denim shorts and knee-high boots to a white bikini with robotic "superhuman" legs.

Also, the clip features internet personality Trish Paytas laughing while chilling with KP behind the wheel of a monster truck.

However, the internet is divided, and while some fans are celebrating the return of Katy Perry, others are left with questions.