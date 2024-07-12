Katy Perry's new single and music video dropped – but what do fans think?
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Katy Perry is back with a bang! Her new single Woman's World dropped on Thursday along with a music video that has fans in a tizzy.
On Thursday, the 39-year-old singer finally released the highly-anticipated music video for the first single off her upcoming album, 143.
The high-energy video opens with a feminine twist on the classic "Lunch Atop a Skyscraper" photo, featuring a group of women construction workers posed on a beam.
Katy takes center stage, channeling Rosie the Riveter with a denim romper and red bandana.
She then takes a swig of some "Whiskey for Women" and moves with her crew to a urinal with new outfits.
The Dark Horse artist changes again, this time from an eye-catching sparkly American flag bikini with denim shorts and knee-high boots to a white bikini with robotic "superhuman" legs.
Also, the clip features internet personality Trish Paytas laughing while chilling with KP behind the wheel of a monster truck.
However, the internet is divided, and while some fans are celebrating the return of Katy Perry, others are left with questions.
Fans react to Katy Perry's Woman's World music video
One critique highlights the use of a female sex toy alongside female empowerment imagery.
"So...the video is making a joke about selling products representing female empowerment to make money...but they never finish the joke," they wrote.
Another said, "Kinda funny how a man wrote this with her…. And of all people… it was Dr. Luke."
Dr. Luke has been accused of sexual assault by fellow pop star Kesha.
Many others are complimenting the single and music video, however, with one writing, "KATY PERRY IS BACK."
Another fan said, "TRISHA AND KATY ATE ITS A WOMENS WORLD OMGGGG LOVEE," so it's clear fans have mixed opinions. Did you like it?
