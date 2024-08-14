Katy Perry is in big trouble with Spanish authorities for this reason!

Palma, Spain - Katy Perry 's new music video has gotten her in trouble with the Spanish authorities! Apparently, the singer and her team were filming in the protected Balearic Islands' nature reserve without a permit.

Katy Perry's new music video has gotten her into trouble with the Spanish authorities. © ANGELA WEISS/AFP

Lifetimes is the name of Katy Perry's new summer release and the accompanying video – which has amassed over 2 million views on YouTube – shows Katy dancing around at various beaches, towns, and flashy nightclubs on the Balearic Islands.

While many fans are celebrating the musician's return after a four-year break, the Spanish authorities have given the video a clear thumbs down.



As the Spanish newspaper El País reported, the Balearic government's Ministry of the Environment has launched an investigation into the 39-year-old.

Not because Perry is seen racing along the roads on her motorcycle without a helmet in the video, but because she was allegedly riding around in a nature reserve without permission.

The scenes were filmed on Ibiza, Formentera, and S'Espalmador, an island north of Formentera.

The American production company should have obtained the necessary filming permits, especially for filming in the protected Ses Salines nature reserve on Formentera, the Spanish environmental agency explained.

But here's the thing – that never happened!