Kylie Jenner is in her "happy era" after rumored Timothée Chalamet tribute

Young love! Kylie Jenner may have given a subtle tribute to her boo, Timothée Chalamet, while living it up on her recent girls' trip with her bestie.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has declared that she's in her "happy era" after fans spotted a supposed tribute to her boo, Timothée Chalamet!

Kylie Jenner channeled her inner mermaid in new pics from her recent girls' trip.
Kylie Jenner channeled her inner mermaid in new pics from her recent girls' trip.  © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old beauty mogul's bikini takeover continued with more glimpses from her recent girl's trip with her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou.

On Wednesday, Kylie dropped more snaps of her skimpy, lime-green bikini that she debuted in an earlier Instagram post.

The newest dump featured Kylie channeling her inner siren, frolicking in the water while modeling the sexy two-piece plus an eye-catching necklace with a pink butterfly design.

She added long purple and green nails, as well as silver rings and bracelets, to the look, further playing on her recent "mermaidcore" vibe.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the Wonka star didn't join Kylie on her recent excursion, but she still may have paid a subtle tribute to her boo while in paradise!

Did Kylie Jenner pay tribute to Timothée Chalamet with her jewelry?

Fans think Kylie Jenner may have subtly confirmed that she and Timothée Chalamet (pictured) are still going strong.
Fans think Kylie Jenner may have subtly confirmed that she and Timothée Chalamet (pictured) are still going strong.  © ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP

In Kylie's post from Tuesday, fans spotted The Kardashians star seemingly rocking a bracelet that supposedly is a sweet nod to the Dune actor.

Per The Mirror, there's a theory that Kylie and Timothée have matching Cartier LOVE Collection jewelry.

The recent vacay pics where the reality star modeled a creme, sleeveless dress while rocking the supposed bracelet could be a sign that she and the Oscar nominee are still going strong after all!

Kimothée was plagued with split rumors earlier this year, but if the latest speculation is true, it would seem that the lovebirds are doing just fine!

Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

