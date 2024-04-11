Kylie Jenner is in her "happy era" after rumored Timothée Chalamet tribute
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has declared that she's in her "happy era" after fans spotted a supposed tribute to her boo, Timothée Chalamet!
The 26-year-old beauty mogul's bikini takeover continued with more glimpses from her recent girl's trip with her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou.
On Wednesday, Kylie dropped more snaps of her skimpy, lime-green bikini that she debuted in an earlier Instagram post.
The newest dump featured Kylie channeling her inner siren, frolicking in the water while modeling the sexy two-piece plus an eye-catching necklace with a pink butterfly design.
She added long purple and green nails, as well as silver rings and bracelets, to the look, further playing on her recent "mermaidcore" vibe.
Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the Wonka star didn't join Kylie on her recent excursion, but she still may have paid a subtle tribute to her boo while in paradise!
Did Kylie Jenner pay tribute to Timothée Chalamet with her jewelry?
In Kylie's post from Tuesday, fans spotted The Kardashians star seemingly rocking a bracelet that supposedly is a sweet nod to the Dune actor.
Per The Mirror, there's a theory that Kylie and Timothée have matching Cartier LOVE Collection jewelry.
The recent vacay pics where the reality star modeled a creme, sleeveless dress while rocking the supposed bracelet could be a sign that she and the Oscar nominee are still going strong after all!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner