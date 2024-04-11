Kylie Jenner is in her "happy era" after rumored Timothée Chalamet tribute

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has declared that she's in her "happy era" after fans spotted a supposed tribute to her boo, Timothée Chalamet !

Kylie Jenner channeled her inner mermaid in new pics from her recent girls' trip. © Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner

The 26-year-old beauty mogul's bikini takeover continued with more glimpses from her recent girl's trip with her bestie, Stassie Karanikolaou.

On Wednesday, Kylie dropped more snaps of her skimpy, lime-green bikini that she debuted in an earlier Instagram post.

The newest dump featured Kylie channeling her inner siren, frolicking in the water while modeling the sexy two-piece plus an eye-catching necklace with a pink butterfly design.

She added long purple and green nails, as well as silver rings and bracelets, to the look, further playing on her recent "mermaidcore" vibe.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the Wonka star didn't join Kylie on her recent excursion, but she still may have paid a subtle tribute to her boo while in paradise!