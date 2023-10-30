Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy "affectionate" breakfast date

Los Angeles, California - Following Kendall Jenner 's A-list Halloween bash, she was seen grabbing breakfast with her boo, Bad Bunny!

Kendall Jenner (r) and Bad Bunny displayed PDA while enjoying pancakes after their Halloween party. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & ABACAPRESS

On Sunday, the hot couple were captured briefly enjoying some breakfast after throwing their epic spooky party.

The 29-year-old Grammy-winner and the 27-year-old supermodel were photographed by TMZ at a restaurant near a Beverly Hills Hotel as they enjoyed pancakes and eggs.

Sources shared that Kendall and Bunny didn't hold back on the PDA as they were seen being quite "affectionate" with one another.

Insiders also dished that the pair's daytime date was briefly interrupted by a fan who wanted a pic with The Kardashians star but apparently was told no by Kenny, who told the woman that she was just trying to enjoy the meal.

It's not too surprising that the Calvin Klein ambassador wasn't up for any interaction since she was busy hosting the celeb-filled event the evening prior.