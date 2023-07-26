Dave Chappelle sets NYC dates to open mega comedy tour

New York, New York - Comedian Dave Chappelle is hitting the road this fall, setting two New York City dates for the kickoff of his 2023 comedy tour.

Dave Chappelle will be bringing his live comedy tour to Madison Square Garden on August 22 and 23. © Jason Mendez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The multi-city Dave Chappelle Live comedy jaunt will open at Madison Square Garden on August 22 and 23.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour goes on to include stops in Detroit, New Orleans, and Nashville, Tennessee — concluding in early October at the United Center in Chicago.

Presale tickets went on sale Wednesday, while the general sale begins Thursday at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster.

In recent years, the 49-year-old funnyman has become a lightning rod within the LGBTQ+ community for what many deem as anti-trans views.

Chappelle's 2021 Netflix special, The Closer, sparked a social media firestorm and led to employee walkouts, firings, and resignations at the streaming platform.

The controversy even forced CEO Ted Sarandos to issue an "I screwed up" admission about how he handled the fallout.