Kendall Jenner's cryptic Instagram post sparks Bad Bunny split rumors

Los Angeles, California - Are things over between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny (l) are sparking split rumors after the model's cryptic Instagram post. © Collage: JON KOPALOFF & PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old model shared a very cryptic post on Instagram that has users wondering if there's trouble in paradise between her and the Grammy-winning artist, her supposed boo.

Kendall posted a simple pic of the sun setting over a beautiful landscape, and wrote as the caption, "what’s meant for me, will simply find me."

Seeing as how the Calvin Klein ambassador is big on "manifesting," the caption isn't that odd.

Yet it still sparked some concerns among fans who questioned if all is well between Kenny and Bunny.

"Sounds like a break up post," one user wrote, while another commented, "Damn bro, who hurt you!!!"

The low-key couple were last publicly seen together after her Halloween party, and the Latin rapper seemingly skipped out on Kenny's 28th birthday bash.

Last week's episode of The Kardashians featured the 818 Tequilla revealing that she does plan to have kids in the future, but wants things to be "traditional" and when the time is right.