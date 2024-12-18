Kendall Jenner gets naughty in Calvin Klein holiday shoot

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner stripped down to holiday skivvies for her newest Calvin Klein campaign!

Kendall Jenner is definitely on Santa's naughty list thanks to her new Calvin Klein campaign. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Santa better hurry down the chimney tonight!

The supermodel gave Santa Baby vibes in her newest shoot, which she graciously dropped via Instagram on Tuesday.

Kendall modeled several racy sleepwear pieces from the fashion house, along with her signature brunette hair and holiday-ready brick-red manicure.

The cover photo featured The Kardashians star in a matching black lace top and short set, followed by a shot of Kenny in a shimmering, mauve-fitted knit dress.

The 818 Tequila owner got naughtier as she stripped down into a bright red underwear set.

Hopefully, this isn't the only holiday content we get from Kenny, since Kim Kardashian has teased that the annual Kar-Jenner Christmas Eve bash will be more low-key this year.

The horse enthusiast previously teased her holiday wardrobe to Vogue while remaining coy on her attire for the yearly event.