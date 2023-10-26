Kim Kardashian claps back at mom-shamers: "Everyone had a lot to say"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian addressed her struggles of being a single mom and clapped back at her critics on the latest episode of The Kardashians.
On Thursday's new episode of the Hulu reality TV series, viewers got a glimpse of the 43-year-old busy mom's schedule.
While enjoying her soccer mom life with her son Saint, Kim reflected on her past parenting comments and the backlash she received from fans.
"I think I'm still learning how to be a single parent," Kim explained.
The SKIMs mogul, who shares four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West, got dragged by fans after her May interview with Jay Shetty, where she shared that parenting is "really f**king hard."
"I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say."
Kim Kardashian gets honest about being a single mom to four kids
Despite the naysayers slamming Kim's honesty, the fashion magnate maintained that the struggles she and her kids go through "really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have."
"Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful," she continued.
"It's all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids but at the end of the day, your kids only want you."
Last week, Kim revealed that she hired a "manny" for Saint, as she also struggles with "discipline" and wants her son to have a "positive male influence."
We'll see what fans have to say about this round of Kim's reflection on parenting.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media