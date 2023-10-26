Kim Kardashian claps back at mom-shamers: "Everyone had a lot to say"

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian addressed her struggles of being a single mom and clapped back at her critics on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian explained that she's still learning how to be a single parent on the latest episode of The Kardashians. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Thursday's new episode of the Hulu reality TV series, viewers got a glimpse of the 43-year-old busy mom's schedule.

While enjoying her soccer mom life with her son Saint, Kim reflected on her past parenting comments and the backlash she received from fans.

"I think I'm still learning how to be a single parent," Kim explained.

The SKIMs mogul, who shares four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West, got dragged by fans after her May interview with Jay Shetty, where she shared that parenting is "really f**king hard."

"I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say."