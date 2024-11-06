Kendall Jenner says "witches don't age" in intimate birthday snaps
Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner was giving very demure vibes on her 29th birthday!
The supermodel, who turned 29 on November 3, had a bewitching celebration and gave a glimpse at the intimate bash via Instagram earlier this week.
The featured pic for the photo dump showed Kendall making a wish in front of her lit b-day cake while rocking a simple black, button-up sweater as her honey-blonde tresses were styled in a half-up, half-down 'do.
The second slide gave her followers a look at her delicious cakes, with the white cake's writing saying, "Twenty-something," while the red one declared, "Witches don't age."
More footage in the carousel of snaps continued the witchy vibes as she dropped a look at a crescent moon, plus the 818 Tequila mogul horseback riding and a vintage clip of Kenny dressed up like a Dalmatian as a little girl.
Looks like spooky season is never really over at the Kar-Jenner homes!
The Kardashians star didn't share who attended her special bash, but rumors are still buzzing that Kendall is allegedly dating Taylor Swift's ex, actor Joe Alwyn!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner