Kendall Jenner shows off her legs in unique caped street-style look

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner isn't done rocking those capes as the reality star was spotted shopping looking fabulous in the unique style once again.

Kendall Jenner wore another stunning caped fit while out and about in Los Angeles. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

The 28-year-old supermodel channeled her inner Wonder Woman in another fashionable ensemble she sported in West Hollywood on Monday.

Kendall teased her long legs in a large, beige leather trench coat with a chic cape and matching tie belt.

She completed the street-style fit with sheer black hosiery, classic pointy-toe black heels, plus a teeny brown Bottega Veneta clutch.

As for her hair and makeup, The Kardashians star kept her glam simple with a natural look as her brunette tresses flowed in loose waves down her back.

Kendall also reposted snaps from the latest outing taken by her stylist Dani Michelle on her Instagram story.

On Thursday, the 818 Tequila owner sported a similar trendy style, which featured a black leather bomber jacket with dramatic bat-wing sleeves, white jeans, and pointy pumps.