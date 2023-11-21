Kendall Jenner goes topless in risqué Calvin Klein shoot!

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner showed fans how she rocks her Calvin Kleins in her newest shoot!

Kendall Jenner rocked two steamy looks for her new Calvin Klein campaign. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

The 28-year-old supermodel isn't afraid to bare it all, which is exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post that featured her recent team-up with the iconic fashion line.

On Monday, Kendall dropped new images where she not only flaunted her frame but also went topless.

The first snap showed the 818 Tequila founder stripped down to only a black bra and high-waisted underwear while posing on a large couch decorated with tons of pillows.

The second pic highlighted a more risqué look from Kendall as she rocked a tailored blazer that covered her nipples, which she paired with unzipped suit pants.

The Kardashians star didn't give a caption for the post, but there were hardly any words needed!

Kendall's latest shoot comes amid rumors that she may have split from rapper Bad Bunny, whom she has reportedly been dating since early this year.