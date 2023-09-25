Kendall Jenner struts on the Versace runaway show at Milan Fashion Week
Los Angeles, California - Following Kendall Jenner's official debut with Bad Bunny at Milan Fashion Week, the supermodel did what supermodels do best!
Alexa, play Cheetah Girls track, Strut - because that's just what the 27-year-old reality star did over the weekend!
On Friday evening, Kendall walked the Versace runway hours after Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 show with her Grammy-winning boyfriend.
The 818 Tequila founder rocked the runway in a sleeveless white mini-dress with an embellished neckline.
She accessorized her 60s model look with a white handbag, and her hair was styled in a high ponytail.
Hours before The Kardashians' surprise appearance, she was seen seated in the front row next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and the Tití Me Preguntó artist.
The lovebirds were captured landing in Italy for the annual fashion event via a private jet before they made their official public outing.
For the event, Kendall modeled a beige, double-breasted trench coach and a pair of red, pointed-toe slingbacks.
We can't wait to see what else Kendall has up her sleeve as she continues to dominate the fashion world!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.