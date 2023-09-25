Kendall Jenner struts on the Versace runaway show at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner is keeping up with her modeling career whilst attending Milan Fashion Week after making her first public outing with Bad Bunny.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Following Kendall Jenner's official debut with Bad Bunny at Milan Fashion Week, the supermodel did what supermodels do best!

Kendall Jenner reminded the world that's she a supermodel at Milan Fashion Week.
Alexa, play Cheetah Girls track, Strut - because that's just what the 27-year-old reality star did over the weekend!

On Friday evening, Kendall walked the Versace runway hours after Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 show with her Grammy-winning boyfriend.

The 818 Tequila founder rocked the runway in a sleeveless white mini-dress with an embellished neckline.

She accessorized her 60s model look with a white handbag, and her hair was styled in a high ponytail.

Hours before The Kardashians' surprise appearance, she was seen seated in the front row next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and the Tití Me Preguntó artist.

The lovebirds were captured landing in Italy for the annual fashion event via a private jet before they made their official public outing.

For the event, Kendall modeled a beige, double-breasted trench coach and a pair of red, pointed-toe slingbacks.

We can't wait to see what else Kendall has up her sleeve as she continues to dominate the fashion world!

