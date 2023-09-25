Kendall Jenner struts on the Versace runaway show at Milan Fashion Week

Los Angeles, California - Following Kendall Jenner 's official debut with Bad Bunny at Milan Fashion Week , the supermodel did what supermodels do best!

Kendall Jenner reminded the world that's she a supermodel at Milan Fashion Week. © IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

Alexa, play Cheetah Girls track, Strut - because that's just what the 27-year-old reality star did over the weekend!

On Friday evening, Kendall walked the Versace runway hours after Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 show with her Grammy-winning boyfriend.

The 818 Tequila founder rocked the runway in a sleeveless white mini-dress with an embellished neckline.

She accessorized her 60s model look with a white handbag, and her hair was styled in a high ponytail.

Hours before The Kardashians' surprise appearance, she was seen seated in the front row next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and the Tití Me Preguntó artist.

The lovebirds were captured landing in Italy for the annual fashion event via a private jet before they made their official public outing.

For the event, Kendall modeled a beige, double-breasted trench coach and a pair of red, pointed-toe slingbacks.