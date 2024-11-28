Kendall Jenner surprises fans with debut of ultra-short hairstyle

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner has made another major style change as she swaps out her signature long tresses for a new bob hairdo.

Kendall Jenner has made another major style change as she swaps out her signature long tresses for a new bob hairdo.  © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Per People, the 29-year-old reality star stepped out in style at the FWRD & Revolve Holiday Shop in Los Angeles last week, opting for a trendy "corpcore" look featuring a brown leather blazer and black slacks.

But her fashion wasn't the true eye-catcher of her ensemble, as Kendall was also sporting a notably short 'do!

Having recently gone back to her natural brunette hue, the supermodel made a big chop with a new bob that fell just below her ears.

As 2024 comes to a close, it seems the Kar-Jenners are all ready for some big beauty changes heading into the new year.

After Kenny ditched her brief blonde era in favor of a dark brown color earlier this month, her older sister, Khloé Kardashian, recently took to social media to debut a new look of her own.

The 40-year-old Good American mogul made a similar swap as her sibling, showing off a new brunette dye job about a shade lighter than Kendall's.

Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP

