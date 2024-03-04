Kris Jenner spills Kendall and Kim Kardashian's thoughts on marriage
Los Angeles, California - Are Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian hoping to walk down the aisle soon? Not so fast...
At Saturday's AmfAR Palm Beach event, Kris Jenner dished on her daughters' love lives and their current stances on marriage.
"All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans – yet," the 68-year-old momager told PEOPLE.
Both Kendall and Kim have made headlines for kicking up new romances recently – and both with athletes!
The 42-year-old SKIMs founder is rumored to be dating Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after the two were spotted getting cozy together in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII weekend.
Kendall, meanwhile, has supposedly moved on from her split from rapper Bad Bunny with her former flame, NBA star Devin Booker.
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian are both rumored to be dating athletes
The exact status of the 28-year-old model's newly rekindled romance remains unclear, with a source previously sharing that the exes are "definitely slowly navigating a restart."
The on-and-off couple, who first got together in 2020, last called it quits in 2022, after which Kendall began dating Bad Bunny before their split in December 2023.
As for older sister Kim, the reality star recently admitted she's gone back and forth about her feelings towards getting married a fourth time, saying, "I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone."
Cover photo: Collage: Mireya Acierto / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian