Kris Jenner spills Kendall and Kim Kardashian's thoughts on marriage

Los Angeles, California - Are Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian hoping to walk down the aisle soon? Not so fast...

Kris Jenner (l.) revealed her daughters Kendall and Kim Kardashian (r.) are in no rush to walk down the aisle to their current beaus. © Collage: Mireya Acierto / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

At Saturday's AmfAR Palm Beach event, Kris Jenner dished on her daughters' love lives and their current stances on marriage.

"All of us are having fun, and we have no marriage plans – yet," the 68-year-old momager told PEOPLE.

Both Kendall and Kim have made headlines for kicking up new romances recently – and both with athletes!

The 42-year-old SKIMs founder is rumored to be dating Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after the two were spotted getting cozy together in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII weekend.

Kendall, meanwhile, has supposedly moved on from her split from rapper Bad Bunny with her former flame, NBA star Devin Booker.