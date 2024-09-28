Will Kendall Jenner spill the tea on her Bad Bunny breakup on The Kardashians?

Los Angeles, California - Will Kendall Jenner let Kris Jenner exploit her alleged split from Bad Bunny on The Kardashians?

Is Kendall Jenner (center l.) looking to exploit her supposed split from Bad Bunny (center r.) on the next season for The Kardashians? © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After reports claimed that the 28-year-old supermodel had split from the Latin rapper yet again, Life & Style has now alleged that their split could be played out on the family's reality TV series!

A tipster tattled that while Kendall wants to move on, the 68-year-old momager wants to use the drama to boost The Kardashians' ratings.

The Kar-Jenner informant shared that Kendall "was protective of the relationship when things were going well," but she's "decided she's done, so she no longer cares about keeping things private."

It seems that the tequila mogul is on board with Kris' plans, which is a little odd since Kendall and Bunny, who reunited in May after splitting in December, were super private about their romance.

Yet, the insider insists that the Calvin Klein ambassador is "thrilled" to milk the breakup "for ratings," adding, "Kendall's always under pressure to deliver a storyline, and unfortunately, Bunny is the sacrificial lamb."