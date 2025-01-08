Is Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson's close bond raising red flags?

Los Angeles, California - Does a new year mean a second chance for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

Khloé Kardashian is said to be closer to her ex, Tristan Thompson (l.), after their dramatic split in 2021. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@realtristan13 & @khloékardashian

The on-and-off-again couple's relationship has drawn plenty of opinions, but KoKo and her ex apparently aren't too worried about what everyone thinks!

Per OK! Magazine, an insider says that the parents of True (6) and Tatum (2) "really don't care if people find it weird that they're so close."

The source added, "They think that they're just living proof that exes really can stay friends and co-parent with total love and respect."

The NBA player is currently living in Cleveland full time but "rushes back" to LA during his time off, so "he is around more than a lot of people may realize."

The tipster noted that The Kardashians star is "grateful" to have Tristan around "so much," adding that their kids "adore" their dad.