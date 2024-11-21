Is Khloé Kardashian avoiding dating again after Tristan Thompson?

Khloé Kardashian is rumored to be still struggling over her spilt from Tristan Thompson. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

Tipsters tattled to In Touch Weekly that the Good American co-founder could be stuck in her dark past and isn't completely over how the NBA star treated her.

The insider spilled that Khloé "keeps insisting that she's happy with the way her life is" and added, "She says when the time is right, she'll meet someone naturally."

Yet the source argued, "But a lot of people in her life think she's just got such bad PTSD from how terribly Tristan treated her that she's shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she'll get hurt again."

KoKo shares two kids, True and Tatum, with Tristan and has attempted to maintain a civil co-parenting relationship with the often unfaithful athlete since their final split in 2021.