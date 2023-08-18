Kylie Jenner vacations with Khloé Kardashian amid "low-key" fling with Timothée Chalamet
Perugia, Italy - Kylie Jenner jetted off to Italy with sis Khloé Kardashian amid talk she and Timothée Chalamet are keeping their relationship "low-key."
Leo season isn't over for Kylie!
The newly 26-year-old beauty mogul seemingly continued her birthday celebrations from earlier this month with KoKo, as the two were caught touching down in Perugia.
Per The Daily Mail, the sisters took separate private jets there and the Good American CEO's daughter was also present for the trip.
Kylie naturally sported a chic travel look with a striped button-down shirt, matching shorts, and black sandals.
From pics obtained by the outlet, it appears the makeup mogul traveled solo for the vacay.
Yet that doesn't mean that Timothée isn't back in LA waiting for his supposed boo's return!
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still together after breakup rumors
An insider dished to ET that Kylie the actor are "still seeing each other when they can" after reports mistakenly claimed the lovebirds had split.
"Kylie’s busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other," they said.
The insider added that the rumored pair are "keeping things low-key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together."
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner