Khloé Kardashian shares new photo with baby Tatum: "Mommy's Boy forever"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has shared a sweet new snap with her baby boy, Tatum Thompson!

Khloé Kardashian has shared a sweet new snap with her baby boy, Tatum Thompson! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a glimpse at her life as a mom of two in adorable fashion.

"Mommy's Boy forever," Khloé wrote under the snap, which saw her posing selfie-style with her two-year-old son.

Despite the "Mommy's boy" branding, Tatum was rocking a Cleveland Cavaliers tee in a nod to his dad, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

KoKo shares both her son and her daughter, six-year-old True, with the 33-year-old athlete.

Though the pair's romance was rattled by infidelity on Tristan's part, the two have remained quite close as co-parents, with one recent report even alleging that the Good American founder is still "madly in love" with her ex.

"Khloé has turned down so many guys, she's tried to go on dates, but she just can't connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan," an insider claimed.

Still, Khloé has made it clear on her family's reality show, The Kardashians, that she doesn't see a romantic future with him.