Khloé Kardashian drops new pics of baby boy while poking fun at Kim Kardashian

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has given another teasing look at her baby boy, and she couldn't help but take a jab at her sister, Kim Kardashian , in the new post.

Khloe Kardashian showed off her son on Instagram while also dragging Kim Kardashian. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Friday, the 38-year-old Good American owner gave fans a look at her home life with her son in new snaps she shared on Instagram.

In the latest pics, Khloé and her baby boy make quite the adorable pair, though the nine-month-old's head was turned away from the camera in both photos.

The reality star sweetly held her son as the pair both rocked white t-shirts, but KoKo complimented her fit with fitted denim jeans from her fashion line while her son wore beige shorts.

But the real star of the post was Khloé's hilarious t-shirt that poked fun at Kimmy Cakes.

The graphic tee featured Kim's infamous line from her viral Variety interview, "Get Your F**cking A** Up and Work," alongside an image of the 42-year-old SKIMs owner.

"In my best Kim K voice!" Khloé captioned the post, further dragging her sister.

KoKo shares her son, whose name is reportedly Tatum, and her daughter, True, with her ex, Tristan Thompson.