Khloé Kardashian flaunts frame in stunning black swimsuit

Turks and Caicos - Khloé Kardashian isn't done sharing footage from her family's beach-filled spring break vacay!

Khloé Kardashian is a vacation vibe in new pics from her family's Turks and Caicos trip. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Monday, the 39-year-old Good American founder dropped more picturesque snaps from her time away with her loved ones in Turks and Caicos.

The newest Instagram dump featured KoKo sporting a different swimsuit while posing in front of the crystal clear ocean.

The Kardashians star got a little cheeky in a one-piece black bathing suit that was fitted and highlighted her curvy frame.

Though KoKo didn't need to add any accessories to complete the chic look, the mom of two added a pair of stylish black shades for the impromptu shoot.

The Fabletics ambassador shared even more snaps on Tuesday, which highlighted some mother-daughter bonding between KoKo and her five-year-old True.



The carousel of snaps showed the duo adorably posing in the ocean, with the reality star switching to a black, two-piece bikini while her toddler rocked a bright orange one-piece.