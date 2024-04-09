Khloé Kardashian flaunts frame in stunning black swimsuit

Khloé Kardashian dropped more glimpses at her Turks and Caicos vacation with her family for spring break, where the mom of two stunned in another swimsuit!

By Elyse Johnson

Turks and Caicos - Khloé Kardashian isn't done sharing footage from her family's beach-filled spring break vacay!

Khloé Kardashian is a vacation vibe in new pics from her family's Turks and Caicos trip.  © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On Monday, the 39-year-old Good American founder dropped more picturesque snaps from her time away with her loved ones in Turks and Caicos.

The newest Instagram dump featured KoKo sporting a different swimsuit while posing in front of the crystal clear ocean.

The Kardashians star got a little cheeky in a one-piece black bathing suit that was fitted and highlighted her curvy frame.

Though KoKo didn't need to add any accessories to complete the chic look, the mom of two added a pair of stylish black shades for the impromptu shoot.

The Fabletics ambassador shared even more snaps on Tuesday, which highlighted some mother-daughter bonding between KoKo and her five-year-old True.

The carousel of snaps showed the duo adorably posing in the ocean, with the reality star switching to a black, two-piece bikini while her toddler rocked a bright orange one-piece.

KoKo first gave followers a look at the famous clan's lavish getaway over the weekend, including a peek at her sexy, gold one-piece SKIMs swimwear.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

