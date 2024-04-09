Khloé Kardashian flaunts frame in stunning black swimsuit
Turks and Caicos - Khloé Kardashian isn't done sharing footage from her family's beach-filled spring break vacay!
On Monday, the 39-year-old Good American founder dropped more picturesque snaps from her time away with her loved ones in Turks and Caicos.
The newest Instagram dump featured KoKo sporting a different swimsuit while posing in front of the crystal clear ocean.
The Kardashians star got a little cheeky in a one-piece black bathing suit that was fitted and highlighted her curvy frame.
Though KoKo didn't need to add any accessories to complete the chic look, the mom of two added a pair of stylish black shades for the impromptu shoot.
The Fabletics ambassador shared even more snaps on Tuesday, which highlighted some mother-daughter bonding between KoKo and her five-year-old True.
The carousel of snaps showed the duo adorably posing in the ocean, with the reality star switching to a black, two-piece bikini while her toddler rocked a bright orange one-piece.
KoKo first gave followers a look at the famous clan's lavish getaway over the weekend, including a peek at her sexy, gold one-piece SKIMs swimwear.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian