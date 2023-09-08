Khloé Kardashian gives another rare peek of baby boy Tatum

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's baby boy was cutely bundled up in her newest snap of her son!

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum is a bundle of joy in her recent Snapchat pic. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloékardashian & Screenshot/Snapchat/khloékardashian

The 39-year-old Good American owner's youngest child puts the "snug" in snuggle!

KoKo's adorable 13-month-old son Tatum made a rare appearance on her recent Snapchat story, and the pic is too cute for words!

In Wednesday's post captioned, "Good Morning baby boy," Tatum was all smiles while wearing a cozy blue-gray fleece onesie with teddy bear ears as he sat in his stroller.

KoKo, who shares both Tatum and her daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson, recently changed her son's moniker as the fashion mogul was previously undecided about the little guy's name.

During season three of The Kardashians, Khloé got honest about her struggles bonding with her son after welcoming him via surrogacy.

The mom of two explained that while getting attached to True took "days," she said that it took months to bond with Tatum, which she felt immense guilt over.