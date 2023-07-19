Khloé Kardashian celebrates son Tatum's major milestone

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian 's son Tatum has made a huge step as he approaches his first birthday!

Khloé Kardashian (r.) gave another peek at her growing son Tatum, who turns one very soon. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The almost 11-month-old son of the 39-year-old Good American mogul and Tristan Thompson is on the move in KoKo's latest footage of their son.

On Monday, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to give another rare look at her growing son, who showed off his crawling skills in the cute clip.

The video featured little Tatum crawling speedily across the smooth floors in a matching brown two-piece set.

The clip then cuts to KoKo's son reaching for the stairs and putting his hands down to lift himself up.

A big boy indeed!

In preparation for Tatum's walking days, the mom-of-two also dropped pics of some fresh kicks for her little guy, which were gray Nike sneakers with a yellow checkmark on them.



It's hard to believe that Khloé and Tristan's son turns the big one on July 28, and it's certainly been a rollercoaster of a year for the reality star.