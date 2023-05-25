Khloé Kardashian finally reveals son's name and her struggles: "It's a mind f**k"
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has finally confirmed her and Tristan Thompson's baby boy's moniker!
On the premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 3, there were plenty of reveals.
But the one that was perhaps most important was the unveiling of KoKo and Tristan's son's name!
While attending Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila event, host James Corden asked the 38-year-old what was new with her.
During the scene, the mom of two talks about her new arrival and revealed that her son's name is Tatum.
Khloé went on to say that "naming a human is really hard."
For those who have been keeping up with the secrecy around the nine-month-old's moniker, it was previously reported that his name is indeed Tatum.
But that's not all the Good American founder revealed in the Hulu episode.
Khloé Kardashian reveals "guilt" over using surrogacy
The mom of two also spoke candidly about her experience using surrogacy to welcome her baby boy. KoKo has been vocal about her fertility struggles in the past.
During the premiere episode, she revealed that it didn’t really register she was having a second child until she got to the hospital.
"I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby," the reality-star shared in her confessional.
"I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re sort of separated. It’s such a transactional experience 'cause it’s not about him."
She added that she was in a state of "shock" about the whole experience of welcoming a child via a surrogate.
"I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. It's still great, it's just very different."
KoKo also got honest with her sister Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick about how challenging the process of using a surrogate has been for her.
After Scott asked if she felt less connected to her son than her daughter True, she admitted, "It's a mind f**k. It's really the weirdest thing."
