Khloé Kardashian finally reveals son's name and her struggles: "It's a mind f**k"

Hello Tatum! Khloé Kardashian (l) finally confirmed her baby boy's name. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

On the premiere episode of The Kardashians Season 3, there were plenty of reveals.

But the one that was perhaps most important was the unveiling of KoKo and Tristan's son's name!

While attending Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila event, host James Corden asked the 38-year-old what was new with her.

During the scene, the mom of two talks about her new arrival and revealed that her son's name is Tatum.

Khloé went on to say that "naming a human is really hard."

For those who have been keeping up with the secrecy around the nine-month-old's moniker, it was previously reported that his name is indeed Tatum.

But that's not all the Good American founder revealed in the Hulu episode.