Kim Kardashian feels "guilty" over Kanye West's antisemitic tirade fallout

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's feud wasn't the only issue addressed on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, as the SKKN mogul reacted emotionally to Kanye West's antisemitic comments.

Kim Kardashian finally revealed her feelings on The Kardashians over Kanye West's public fall from grace. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The Hulu TV series' latest episode is aptly title Deeper Than Dolce, and for good reason.

This season's seventh episode highlighted the 42-year-old's heartbreaking reaction to her ex-husband's vicious online tirades after she stayed largely silent on her feelings over the matter last year.

"It's really confusing for me that it’s so different than the person that I married because that's who I loved and that’s who I remember," Kim tearfully expressed in her confessional.

"I'll do anything to get that person back."



Amid Ye's online harassment towards Kim's ex Pete Davidson, the 46-year-old Hurricane artist also attacked the Jewish community online, which led to many brands cutting ties with him.

"The whole situation is sad, and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids," Kim said.

"It's really f**king hard," she added. "And I don’t wish that upon anybody."

