Kim Kardashian feels "guilty" over Kanye West's antisemitic tirade fallout
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's feud wasn't the only issue addressed on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, as the SKKN mogul reacted emotionally to Kanye West's antisemitic comments.
The Hulu TV series' latest episode is aptly title Deeper Than Dolce, and for good reason.
This season's seventh episode highlighted the 42-year-old's heartbreaking reaction to her ex-husband's vicious online tirades after she stayed largely silent on her feelings over the matter last year.
"It's really confusing for me that it’s so different than the person that I married because that's who I loved and that’s who I remember," Kim tearfully expressed in her confessional.
"I'll do anything to get that person back."
Amid Ye's online harassment towards Kim's ex Pete Davidson, the 46-year-old Hurricane artist also attacked the Jewish community online, which led to many brands cutting ties with him.
"The whole situation is sad, and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids," Kim said.
"It's really f**king hard," she added. "And I don’t wish that upon anybody."
Kim Kardashian breaks down over Kanye West's public fallout
Kim also tearfully confessed her feelings to Khloé Kardashian, distraught over the public backlash Ye was facing.
"I'm just not OK. I'm just having such a hard day today," the SKIMs owner told KoKo, who replied, "You don't have to get it together. You don’t have to be strong all the time."
Kim further shared that she feels "so bad" for Ye, stating, "I don't even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even know if he knows how. I just feel so bad."
After revealing she hadn't spoken to her ex, she did admit to feeling "guilty" when the rapper was dropped from deals shortly after she posted showing support for the Jewish community.
"Is that my fault? That I posted that? And did that push them? And I should have just kept quiet?"
"But I'm vocal about everything else," she added. "I never know what to do."
Though Kimye seem to be on good terms now, Kim has been a hands-on mom to their four kids despite all the negativity.
